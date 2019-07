AS PART OF wider probes into drug dealing in the Leixlip area of Kildare, gardaí searched a house in the Easton area yesterday and discovered a quantity of drugs.

Cocaine, ecstasy and MDMA with an estimated street value of €130,000 was recovered at the scene.

The search was led by the detective unit based at Leixlip Garda Station.

No arrests have been made, and investigations remain ongoing at this time.