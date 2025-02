LIMERICK GARDAÍ SEIZED over €200,000 of suspected cocaine in Croom, Co Limerick yesterday.

A man in his 50s was arrested.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Henry Street Garda Station stopped and searched a vehicle near Croom, Co. Limerick.

Advertisement

During the course of the search, cocaine with a value of approximately €204,000 was seized.

The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The arrested man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Limerick area.

Investigations are ongoing.