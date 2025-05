COCAINE WAS THE main drug in almost 40% of cases of treatment for problem drug use last year, according to a report by the Health Research Board (HRB).

There was a record figure of 13,295 cases treated for problem drug use in 2024.

The data published in the National Drug Treatment Reporting System (NDTRS) by the HRB shows an upward trend in treatment cases, up 50% since the National Drugs Strategy began in 2017.

The data shows that the demand for drug treatment is across all regions of the country, all age groups, men and women, people with and without children, and those who are unemployed as well those with jobs.

There was an increase of 7.4% in the number of cases where cocaine was the main drug, now accounting for 39.8% of all cases.

There was also an increase of 21% in the number of cases where benzodiazepines were the main drug, up to 13.4% of all cases.

There was an increase of 4.1% in people using more than one drug at the same time, up to 60% of all cases.

There was also a decrease in the number of cases where opioids were the main drug, down to 25% of all cases.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said, “This report provides clear evidence of the importance of a health-led approach to drug use.

“We have to face up to the wide prevalence of problem drug use across society and provide appropriate services to meet the health and social needs of the diverse population groups who use drugs.”

The government’s approach to drug use became a contentious political issue in the last general election campaign.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris criticised Fianna Fáil’s proposal to decriminalise personal drug use, despite the findings of a cross-party citizen’s assembly on the issue and Fine Gael’s own record on drugs.

With reporting from Press Association