MET ÉIREANN HAS warned that the coming week looks set to bring a mixture of wet and windy conditions, as Status Yellow weather warnings will affect several counties tomorrow.

Lower temperatures are also expected across the country over the coming days, as a result of an Arctic airmass moving towards Europe.

The new year will bring a cold snap, with temperatures expected to drop as low as -4C by Thursday, Met Éireann has warned.

A Status Yellow weather warning for rain is set to take effect for Co Donegal at 11am today, and will last until 11am tomorrow, Tuesday.

Met Éireann says that the heavy rain across Donegal could cause localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions.

Meanwhile, the national forecaster has also issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway overnight and into tomorrow, with possible gale force south-west winds expected.

This weather warning comes into effect at midnight tonight and will remain in place until 11am tomorrow, New Year’s Eve.

Gale force and gusty winds may cause fallen branches or trees, debris and loose objects displaced, difficult travelling conditions and wave overtopping.

The UK’s Met Office has issued a similar yellow wind warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland – Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone – starting at 6am until 7pm tomorrow.