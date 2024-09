COLDPLAY WERE JOINED at Croke Park last night by a surprise appearance by Aslan and a performance of Crazy World.

Introducing the group for the third of their four Dublin shows, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin told the crowd “here’s a band who have had to turn a new page”, a nod to the group continuing on after the death of lead singer Christy Dignam.

The surviving members returned from a hiatus last December with a new singer, who they said could in no way be a “replacement for Christy” after his death following a long illness in June of last year.

“Here’s a band who have had to turn a new page,” said Chris Martin as he introduced Aslan to the Croke Park stage #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/XfuSTgrO2p — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) September 1, 2024

Coldpaly have form as regards special guests at their Irish shows; those of a certain vintage may recall the band wrapping up the 2011 Oxegen festival in Punchestown with Kildare native Christy Moore and his song Ride On.

It wraps up a busy few days for Martin after he hit Grafton Street in Dublin last week, seemingly filming a music video.

Hundreds gathered last Wednesday to see Martin perform the same song – We Pray – several times as part of the recorded performance.