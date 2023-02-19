Man hospitalised after being shot four times in legs during abduction outside Coleraine

PSNI DETECTIVES IN Coleraine are appealing for information and witnesses after a man was shot in the legs four times yesterday evening.

Police received a report that three masked men forced a man into a car from outside a house in an estate in the northern part of the Co Derry town.

PSNI Detective Inspective Finlay stated: “A hooded item was placed over the man’s head before he was bundled into the vehicle. He was then driven a short journey to an area close to the Cloyfin Road and was ordered to get out of the car.”

“The man, aged in his 30s, was then shot four times, with serious injuries being caused to his left knee and ankle and right calf. The suspects then fled the scene.

“The victim managed to make his way to the Drumadragh area where he raised the alarm for help. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes.

“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Richmond Drive and Drumadragh areas on Saturday, 18th February between 9pm and 11pm, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to contact police.”