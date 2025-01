COLIN FARRELL HAS won Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the Golden Globes in California last night for his role in the DC Comics adaptation The Penguin.

After being presented the award, Farrell first quipped that he had no one to thank. “No one to thank on this when I did it all by myself,” he joked. “Just a raw, pared-away performance.”

Farrell and fellow Irish actor Andrew Scott (Ripley TV series) had both been nominated in the category. In his acceptance speech, Farrell recalled their first onscreen collaboration.

“Andrew, you were in my first film, 25 or 30 years ago,” Farrell said while accepting the award on stage at at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“You can’t even find it on Betamax. It doesn’t exist. We go back that far.”

It is Farrell’s third Golden Globe win, having previously won for his performances in The Banshees of Inisherin and In Bruges.

Recalling the three hours it took each day to fit him with prosthetics to make him the bloated villain in his latest film, he explained how “in the morning, I drank black coffee, listened to 80s music, and I became a canvas for that team’s brilliance.”

Advertisement

“Thank you for employing me. And yeah, I guess it’s prosthetics from here on out,” Farrell added.

Across other categories at the Globes last night, surreal narco-musical “Emilia Perez” and epic immigrant drama “The Brutalist” were the big winners, as prizes were shared widely across an international crop of movies at the year’s first major showbiz awards gala.

French director Jacques Audiard’s Mexico-set “Emilia Perez”, about a drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, took four prizes, including best comedy or musical film.

“The Brutalist” was named best drama and also picked up best actor for Adrien Brody, who plays a Hungarian Holocaust survivor.

It won for best non-English language film and best original song, while Zoe Saldana took best supporting actress honors, nudging out her co-star Selena Gomez.

Demi Moore won best actress in a comedy movie for the satirical horror The Substance, and the surprise winner was among the most popular award recipients of the evening.

“I’ve been doing this a long time – for 45 years – and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything,” she said.

“At the time, I made that mean this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have – that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged.”