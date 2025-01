EMERGENCY SERVICES ARE facing “extremely difficult conditions” due to Storm Éowyn and are pleading with people to shelter in place in so far as possible during the weather warnings.

A serious road traffic collision has occurred on the N14 north of Lifford in Co Donegal, gardaí have confirmed.

There is currently a road closure in place on the N14 between Lifford and Ballinalecky Cross.

The incident occurred while the weather warning status was still orange, according to Superintendent Liam Geraghty.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Geraghty said: “The appeal is that the entire country is covered by a red warning and if you do not need to be out and about, please shelter in place and stay at home.

“Even when the red wind warnings dissipate, we still remain under an orange wind warning until very late this afternoon and there may be other hazards during that orange wind warning period,” Geraghty said.

The superintendent reported that there are “extremely difficult conditions” at the moment.

“We are risk assessing in terms of the risk to our own members and doing that in conjunction with our colleagues in the fire brigades and local authorities right across the country. It’s very, very difficult to respond to incidents at this moment. There are extreme weather conditions right across the country,” he said.

“Members of An Gardaí Síochána right across the country are on duty. Calls are being assessed by our regional control rooms to determine the immediate need for a response or not.

“In a lot of places, or colleagues who are on night duty have stayed on after seven o’clock and will stay on until red warnings pass and colleagues can then come back in to replace them later on in the morning or this afternoon.”