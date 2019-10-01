This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I believe in a free press': Taoiseach says he doesn't condone Communicorp ban on certain Irish journalists

The Currency reporters are the latest Irish journalists to be banned from O’Brien-owned stations.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 4:17 PM
13 minutes ago 1,201 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4832343
A number of journalists have been banned from appearing on Denis O'Brien stations.
Image: Press Association
A number of journalists have been banned from appearing on Denis O'Brien stations.
A number of journalists have been banned from appearing on Denis O'Brien stations.
Image: Press Association

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he does not agree with journalists being banned from Denis O’Brien-owned Communicorp stations. 

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called on Varadkar to write a letter stating his position that he does not condone the banning of certain journalists on the radio stations. 

Management at Communicorp wrote to staff last Wednesday to ask them not to invite any journalists from news website The Currency onto any of the group’s stations, including TodayFM and Newstalk. 

The site’s editor Ian Kehoe had been due to appear on TodayFM’s The Last Word programme to discuss an article published on the new site about the finances of Sean Quinn and his family.

Earlier this year, Denis O’Brien lost a legal case he took against the Sunday Business Post over newspaper articles written by Lyons and published when Kehoe was editor. 

There is no indication that O’Brien had any involvement with the email sent from Communicorp management to staff. 

Replying to Ryan, the Taoiseach thanked him for raising the issue, adding that he agreed with the Green Party leader’s sentiment that the ban is ‘not right’. 

“I believe in free speech and I believe in a free press and I don’t believe anybody should be banned from the airwaves unless it’s for a very good reason,” he said, noting one of the few reasons to be silenced is for inciting hatred on TV or radio. 

He added that he did not agree that anyone should be banned from TV or radio “solely based on who their employer is”. 

Almost two years ago, the CEO of Communicorp wrote to staff to inform them journalists from Irish Times journalists will not be appearing on any of the group’s stations. That ban remains in place. 

Communicorp also owns Dublin’s 98FM and Spin 1038.

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has said it will not intervene in the matter, saying it is a “long-established principle that a decision about who should be invited or not invited to appear on Irish radio or television programmes is solely a matter for individual media providers”.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

