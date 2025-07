THE VALUE OF residential properties purchased by buyers other than households last year amounted to €5bn.

The amount spent by private companies, charitable organisations, and state institutions (known collectively as ‘non-household entities’) in 2024 was 4.1% higher than 2023.

Last year, non-household entities bought 12,696 dwellings, up from 12,201 the previous year.

Some 6,804 of these were houses and 5,892 were apartments.

Irish-registered companies and institutions accounted for €4.8bn (95.1%) of the total spent last year.

New dwellings accounted for 56.4% of the purchases made by non-households.

Overall, in 2024, there was a total of 61,471 dwelling purchases at market prices filed with the Revenue Commissioners, with a value of €24.6 billion.

Additionally, non-household entities sold 20,841 dwellings at market prices in 2024, an increase of 9.3% on the 19,061 dwellings sold by them the previous year.

The value of the sales was €9bn, up 19.6% from €7.5bn in 2023.