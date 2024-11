A SENIOR UN official has called on all parties involved in the conflict in Lebanon to “accept a ceasefire,” as new Israeli strikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The violence follows top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell calling yesterday for an immediate ceasefire and after a US envoy said last week that a deal was within grasp.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly approved the plan ‘in principle’ and the Israeli cabinet will vote on whether to accept the deal, according to CNN.

“The situation remains grave across the region,” senior envoy Muhannad Hadi told the Security Council on behalf of UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland.

“Israeli military operations continued across the Blue Line with Lebanon, as did the firing of rockets by Hezbollah toward Israel, including a barrage this weekend,” he said.

“I welcome the ongoing diplomatic efforts to reach a cessation of hostilities and urge the parties to accept a ceasefire anchored in the full implementation of UNSCR 1701,” Hadi said in the remarks.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and stipulates that only UN peacekeeping forces and the Lebanese army can be deployed in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has maintained a presence in the region, however, and Israel has been conducting ground operations against the militant and political group since 30 September.

Despite the calls for ceasefire, Israel bombed Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold today and battles raged in Lebanon’s south after Hezbollah claimed 50 attacks on Israeli targets the day before.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah fired 250 projectiles into Israel yesterday, part of a wave of attacks the militants said had targeted areas including the Ashdod naval base in southern Israel and military sites near Tel Aviv.

This afternoon, the Israeli military said that it had struck around 25 targets belonging to Hezbollah across Lebanon over a one-hour period.

“Among the targets struck were the Executive Council’s command centres, and intelligence control and collection centres, where Hezbollah commanders and operatives were located,” the army said in a statement. The strikes took place in Nabatiyeh, Baalbek, Bekaa Valley, southern Beirut and the city’s outskirts, it said.

Advertisement

UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon Monday expressed worry today over deadly strikes on Lebanese soldiers, which Beirut blames on Israel, despite the army staying away from fighting between Hezbollah and Israel.

“UNIFIL is seriously concerned by numerous strikes on the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) inside the Lebanese territories,” the peacekeepers said in a statement. The army has reported 19 members killed while on active duty.

G7 talks

G7 foreign ministers met near Rome today for the first of two days of talks with regional counterparts on the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

The Group of Seven ministers is set to discuss the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas’s military chief, “and the possible effects on the current crises in Lebanon and Gaza”, Italy’s foreign ministry said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended the talks in Fiuggi and Anagni alongside ministers from fellow G7 nations UK, Canada, Germany, France and Japan, hosted by Italy’s Antonio Tajani.

“Unity is our strength at the moment, I’m referring above all to relations with the Russian Federation,” Tajani said as he kicked off the meeting.

“Strength does not mean a fortress. In fact, I have invited other countries to the meetings which will take place this afternoon and tomorrow, in order to have a broader and more concrete discussion”, he said.

The first session this afternoon was dedicated to the situation in the Middle East and the Red Sea, particularly the efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

A later session was to include ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the secretary general of the Arab League.

The ICC issued warrants against Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant as well as Hamas’ Mohammed Deif on Thursday, in response to accusations of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Israel’s war in Gaza.

Israel and its allies denounced the decision but it was welcomed by Turkey and many human rights groups.

Several countries have said they would comply with the ICC warrants and arrest Netanyahu should he enter their soil, while other nations were still considering their response to the decision.

© AFP 2024