Cardiff 19

Connacht 28

CONNACHT SECURED THE top seed in the Challenge Cup last-16, and with it a home run to the competition’s semi-finals, thanks to a bonus point victory on their travels in Cardiff.

Josh Murphy, Joe Joyce, Byron Ralston and Matthew Devine found the necessary scores as Connacht survived a second half yellow card for Conor Oliver, withstanding a bout of Cardiff pressure before pulling away in the final quarter.

Ulster 52

Exeter Chiefs 24

ULSTER GUARANTEED CHALLENGE Cup knockout rugby as they put on a points surge in the second half to ultimately finish up scoring eight tries, Cormac Izuchukwu bagging a hat-trick of scores.

Mathematically, the province also have a shot at getting through to the last 16 of the Champions Cup and claiming fourth off the Sharks depending on how Sunday’s game with Bordeaux works out.

