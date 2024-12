An Intercity train crosses the Loopline Bridge. Shutterstock Shutterstock

WORKS BEGIN TODAY on a ‘full renewal’ of Ireland’s busiest section of train line.

The stretch between Connolly Station and Pearse Station in Dublin sees around 100,000 trains pass through each year.

Iarnród Éireann said the line between Connolly to Grand Canal Dock will be closed from today until 6 January. The timing has been chosen as it is the quietest period on the country’s rail network, a statement read.

Both Connolly and Grand Canal Dock stations will remain in operation.

It is the first line renewal in 20 years, and Iarnród Éireann expects these works to provide an additional 40 years of design life. A full inspection of the Loopline Bridge will also take place.

“Were the works to be deferred, or scheduled over a longer timeframe (either weekend impacts or night works over a two-year period), temporary speed restrictions would be required causing service delays or reduced services, as well as significantly higher costs of works,” Iarnród Éireann said.

The following service alterations are in place:

Dart services will not operate between Connolly and Grand Canal Dock. A ‘limited shuttle bus’ will operate, and Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets.

The Connolly—Rosslare Europort Intercity service will involve a bus transfer between Connolly and Bray.

The Northern and Maynooth Commuter services will operate to and from Connolly only.

From 11pm on New Year’s Eve, the closure will be limited to between Connolly and Pearse to allow for late-night services.

Between 6am and 6pm on Thursday 2 and Friday 3 January, the closure will be limited to between Connolly and Pearse to facilitate returning commuters.