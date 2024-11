THE JUDGE IN the civil case against Mixed Martial Arts fighter Conor McGregor will today summarise the evidence heard in the High Court to the jury.

Nikita Hand (Ní Laimhín) alleges that McGregor “sexually assaulted her, and in effect, raped her” in a hotel penthouse in Dublin on 9 December 2018, and that a second defendant, James Lawrence, of Rafter’s Road, Drimnagh, “did likewise”, Mr Justice Alexander Owens told the jury on the first day of the civil trial.

The allegations in the action, which were brought against McGregor in 2021, are fully denied.

The evidence in the case concluded last week, with both sides finishing their closing arguments in court on Tuesday.

Mr Justice Owens began his charge to the jury of eight women and four men in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Today, he will continue taking the jury through a summary of the evidence heard in the case.

In her evidence, Hand said that McGregor raped her in the penthouse of the Beacon Hotel on 9 December 2018.

The court heard evidence from a gynaecologist that Hand attended the Rotunda Hospital Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU) on the morning of 10 December 2018, where he used a forceps to remove a tampon that was “wedged” at the top of Hand’s vagina.

The court heard that Hand made a statement to Gardaí about the alleged assault in January 2019, and that she did not make an allegation against Lawrence until after he presented to Gardaí and told them that he had had consensual sex with Hand twice in the Beacon Hotel after McGregor had left with Hand’s friend.

In his evidence, McGregor told the court that he and Hand had fully consensual sex on 9 December 2018. He told the court that she was not wearing a tampon when they were together and denied causing her bruising, telling the court that she was “full of lies”.

Lawrence told the court that he and Hand had sex twice in the penthouse bedroom. During his cross-examination, he rejected assertions that he was the “fall guy” for McGregor, saying “what man would put themselves up for the rape of a woman?”.

During his charge to the jury yesterday, Mr Justice Owens told them that they must work with the evidence that they have heard and should not speculate. ”If you attempt an Inspector Poirot in relation to it, you’re more likely to end up as an Inspector Clouseau,” he said.

Referring to Hand’s evidence, he said that if the jury assumes she had been up since 7am on the morning of 8 December 2018 and was still awake at 3pm the following day, she had been up for 33 hours “on the trot” and had been drinking alcohol without eating any substantial food.

He said Hand drank in the salon, at her Christmas party, at The Goat Grill and then back at the salon. He said the court heard she also drank in McGregor’s car and in the Beacon Hotel.

He said the court also heard that McGregor had been drinking since the evening of 8 December 2018, and that Lawrence had also been drinking.

The judge told the jury to look at the CCTV to see what it shows them about Hand’s and Lawrence’s sobriety when McGregor and Danielle Kealey left the hotel.

He said the defence case was that CCTV footage from the Beacon Hotel of Hand is inconsistent with her allegation that she was raped. He told the jury to look at the video footage in relation to a number of aspects of the evidence.

He said it was the jury’s role as fact-finders to look at all the evidence and decide what they accept and reject.

Mr Justice Owens also told the jury that the verdict in the case must be one on which nine or more jurors are in agreement.

He likewise said that if the jury find that McGregor or Lawrence assaulted Hand, only those nine or more jurors may participate in discussions on damages.

Mr Justice Owens also instructed the jury on what damages they are entitled to award in the case if they find in favour of Hand.

He told the jury that if they conclude that Hand was assaulted by McGregor, she is entitled to more than nominal damages.