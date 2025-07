CONOR MCGREGOR’S PUB in Walkinstown is “fine” after a small fire to the front exterior of the premises, a manager has said.

A panel on the front of the pub went up in flames aroudn 3 am this morning, causing limited damage.

Staff believe that it was a small electrical fire.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene at The Black Forge pub on Drimnagh Road.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called at 0308 hrs to reports of a fire at a premises on the Drimnagh Road. F

“Firefighters from Dolphins Barn were mobilised to the address and on arrival found a small fire at the front of the building. Using a high pressure hose reel, one fire engine dealt with the incident and no injuries were reported,” a DFB spokesperson said.

They added that the scene was then handed over to Gardai.

Staff today told The Journal that the bar will be open for business as usual.

A new panel is currently being fitted to the front of the pub.

McGregor acquired the bar in 2020.

Last year McGregor, a former UFC fighter, was found liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand by a jury verdict in the High Court.

He has appealed the decision, and the result of his appeal is pending.