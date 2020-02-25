This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor Murphy again refuses to state that Paul Quinn was not a criminal

Quinn’s mother Breege has repeatedly called for the Sinn Féin MLA to publicly state that her son, who was murdered in 2007, was not a criminal.

By Press Association Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 9:24 AM
43 minutes ago 6,670 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5020652
Paul Quinn
Image: PA Images
Paul Quinn
Paul Quinn
Image: PA Images

SINN FÉIN MLA Conor Murphy has again refused to state publicly that murdered south Armagh man Paul Quinn was not a criminal.

Northern Ireland’s finance minister has been under pressure to make the public statement after retracting a claim he made 13 years ago that Quinn had been involved in criminality.

Quinn’s mother Breege has repeatedly called for Murphy to say publicly that her son was not a criminal, saying the slur on his name has compounded her family’s grief.

The 21-year-old from Cullyhanna was beaten to death by a gang of around a dozen men in a farm shed across the border near Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, in 2007.

His family blame members of the IRA, but Sinn Féin has long denied republican involvement.

The killing became one of the talking points of the Irish general election as Quinn’s mother called for the former Newry and Armagh MP to be removed from his post as a minister over the comments.

Sinn Fáin faced criticism from political rivals over its response to the killing.

9125d9d0-52be-4d86-b9f7-858bc9d2e7a3 Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy Source: PA Images

Murphy was urged by Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler and TUV leader Jim Allister during a Stormont Assembly sitting on 10 February to make a public apology to the Quinn family.

He responded then: “I made a statement last week and I have written to that family.”

Yesterday, as he appeared at his first press conference at Stormont since the row, Murphy refused to publicly state Quinn was not a criminal.

“I made a statement in relation to that, I have written to the family and my offer to meet the family remains, I am happy to meet them at any time,” he said.

Related Reads

17.02.20 Mother of Paul Quinn says Sinn Féin minister 'put family through hell'
06.02.20 Mother of Paul Quinn seeks public statement from Sinn Féin MLA that her son was not a criminal
05.02.20 'I apologise for those remarks and I unreservedly withdraw them': SF's Murphy issues apology to family of Paul Quinn

Breege Quinn has said she will not meet Murphy until he publicly states her son was not a criminal.

When pressed by the PA news agency, Murphy added: “I made a statement, I am content to meet the family at any time and discuss these matters with them.”

In a statement issued earlier this month, Murphy apologised for his previous remarks and “unreservedly” withdrew them.

The MLA said he had “consistently and unreservedly condemned” Quinn’s murder.

“Those who murdered him are criminals and need to be brought to justice. I repeat my call on anyone with any information on his murder to bring it to the Gardaí or the PSNI.

“I very much regret comments I made in the aftermath of Paul’s murder which have added to the grief felt by the Quinn family,” the statement noted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie