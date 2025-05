CONSTRUCTION IS UNDERWAY to deliver over 540 social and cost rental homes on the former St. Teresa’s Gardens site in Dublin.

The final block of flats were demolished in 2016 to make way for the regeneration projection, officially titled the Donore Project.

The site is located off Donore Avenue in the Dolphin’s Barn area of Dublin 8, adjacent to the Liberties and covers an area of 1.74 hectares.

Constructed in the 1950’s, St Teresa’s Gardens was one of the largest public housing complexes built by Dublin City Council but regeneration plans fell through in 2009 in the midst of the recession.

The plans were revived by Dublin City Council in 2014 but then faced another set-back when hazardous waste was discovered at the site.

The new affordable housing development, for which planning permission was granted in June 2023, is being delivered by the Land Development Agency (LDA) and Dublin City Council.

The LDA is the State’s affordable housing delivery body.

Artist's impression of the project

It includes 542 new homes, including 389 cost-rental and 153 social housing apartments.

There will be a mix of accommodation types, comprising 233 one-bedroom apartments, 265 two-bedroom apartments and 44 three-bedroom apartments.

The new homes will be located next to Dublin City Council’s own development of 54 social homes on Margaret Kennedy Road which were also built on part of the former St. Teresa’s Gardens land.

Once complete, the Donore Project will include a new creche, community spaces, a café/retail unit, mobility hub and the new home for the Donore Boxing Club.

Construction on a multipurpose sports pitch is to follow too.

The LDA said the project is part of an ongoing plan to create a “sustainable and integrated new community in the area”.

“In tandem with semi-private open spaces for residents, it will deliver public open spaces and recreational facilities designed to complement and connect neighbouring developments,” said a spokesperson.

These initial enabling works are complete, with the main contract for construction has been awarded to John Paul Construction and is underway.

Housing Minister James Browne said it’s “great to see this part of Dublin benefitting from such a transformative project”.

Meanwhile, John Coleman, Chief Executive of the LDA, described Donore Project as a “flagship development as it demonstrates our ability to deliver housing on State-owned land”.

He said it also showcases the LDA’s “ ambition to create new liveable, sustainable and integrated communities that can cater for the needs of families, older people and renters”.

Elsewhere, Richard Shakespeare, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council, said the Council has “engaged extensively with local residents and businesses, and we are confident that once completed, the Donore Project will add significantly to what is an already thriving community”.