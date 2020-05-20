This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost half of Irish adults are reading news online more since the start of the Covid-19 crisis

People have been consuming news a lot more since March.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 20 May 2020, 7:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,545 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5104087
Image: Shutterstock/oatawa
Image: Shutterstock/oatawa

PEOPLE ARE WATCHING news on TV and consuming news online far more since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic than they were before.

That’s according to a survey from Amárach on behalf of DHR Communications of 1,607 people across the country. 

The survey said that 58% of adults are tuning into news more often than before, with 63% those aged 35-44 reporting tuning in more. While 29% of people saying they’re tuning in the same amount as before, 14% say they’re tuning into news less since the crisis began. 

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ireland was on 29 February.

Cases steadily rose in subsequent weeks leading to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announcing the decision to shut down schools and colleges on 12 March. In the weeks that followed, more stringent were introduced and the first lifting of these has only begun this week. 

In early March, TheJournal.ie began its project to debunk misinformation related to Covid-19 that was being spread across social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter and also through WhatsApp.

We’ve been fact-checking dubious claims surrounding the pandemic for the past two months – from the army on red alert in March to lists of when businesses could re-open in April. It has also included debunking the claim that researchers “invented” the coronavirus in 2015 to showing why Leo Varadkar hadn’t been tweeting about the Houseparty app

The data from DHR/Amárach shows that 38% of adults say they’ve been using WhatsApp more as a source of news since the onset of the crisis. This is higher than the number who say they use Facebook (13%) and Twitter (13%) more for news now. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

For online news, 46% of adults say they use such sources more for news now while 42% say they use it the same and 5% say they’ve been using it less. For newspapers, 27% of people say they’re using them more as a source of news now while 44% say they’re using it the same. 

Television has seen a slightly bigger surge with 47% of people are using it more as a source of news during the Covid-19 crisis, while 39% of people are using it the same amount.

When it comes to radio, 17% of people are turning to their local stations more for news while 23% are doing the same for national radio. 

While most people haven’t changed the media channels where they get their news (79%), 21% of people have changed which news source they consult since the start of the crisis. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie