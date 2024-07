THREE HEALTHCARE BODIES will sign a memorandum of understanding renouncing the practice of conversion therapy in Ireland at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) this afternoon.

The three bodies, College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, Psychological Society of Ireland, and Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, said in a joint statement that the practice is unethical, potentially harmful, and is not supported by evidence.

Conversion therapy is an umbrella term that describes a range of practices which specifically aim to change or suppress an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity expression.

Last year, researchers from Trinity’s School of Nursing and Midwifery found indications that conversion therapy practices take place in Ireland. Other research from TCD recorded the experiences of individuals who underwent conversion practices, finding that the measures caused significant emotional harm.

In June 2023, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman said that conversion therapy practices will carry a criminal offence under planned legislation. No such legislation has yet been passed.

In June 2024, the matter of a ban of conversion therapy was raised in an Oireachtas Joint Committee on Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

O’Gorman told the committee that there was “ongoing work” on conversion practices.

“We are looking to build something that tries to address conversion practices for both sexuality and gender identity” that looks at the practices in the context of therapy and the religious element.

Advertisement

“It is challenging to find a definition that deals with both of those areas, but also allows entirely legitimate therapies to take place,” he said.

He added that the department has engaged extensively with the office of the Attorney General; and “a lot of work is happening”.

Memorandum of Understanding

“It is very important to emphasise that this MoU does not seek to deny, discourage or exclude those with uncertain feelings around sexuality or gender identity from seeking qualified and appropriate help,” the document reads.

“The MoU explicitly supports healthcare providers to provide appropriately informed and ethical practice when working with clients who wish to explore, experience conflict with, or are in distress regarding their sexual orientation or gender identity,” it said.

In renouncing conversion therapy in Ireland, the memorandum of understanding that is to be signed by the three bodies also seeks to “advocate for and support the LGBTI+ community”.

Speaking today, President of the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, Dr Lorcan Martin said that there is “no place” for conversion therapy in a “modern, progressive society”. He said that such practices seek to target and undermine certain people, adding that it potentially can have “very serious results”.

We hope today’s announcement helps inform the public of the risks of conversion therapy, ensures healthcare professionals are aware of the risks of conversion therapy and, ultimately, that conversion therapy is fully eradicated on the island of Ireland.”

Representative of the Psychological Society of Ireland, Dr Ger McNamara, said that the bodies were coming together today to “unequivocally state, conversion therapy is not acceptable on the island of Ireland.

“The aim of our work is to reduce human suffering,” she said.

Vice-Chair with the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP), Jade Lawless, added that IACP believes that conversion therapy creates “lasting psychological damage and must not be practiced in Ireland or in any country.”

The full MoU can be viewed here.