Convicted murderer executed in Missouri despite pleas for clemency

A MAN WAS executed in the US state of Missouri last night, despite pleas for clemency from the Vatican and his lawyers on the grounds that he was intellectually disabled.

Ernest Lee Johnson, 61, was put to death by lethal injection for the 1994 murders of three convenience store workers during a botched robbery in Columbia, Missouri.

He was pronounced dead at 10.11pm Irish time, according to a statement from the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, had rejected appeals to halt the execution on Monday , which took place in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

“The state is prepared to deliver justice and carry out the lawful sentence Mr Johnson received,” Parson said in a statement.

“The evidence showed Mr Johnson went to great lengths to plan and conceal his crime,” he said.

“Three juries have reviewed Mr Johnson’s case and recommended a sentence of death.

“Mr Johnson’s claim that he is not competent to be executed has been reviewed and rejected by a jury and the courts six different times, including a unanimous decision by the Missouri Supreme Court,” the governor said.

Johnson’s lawyers have repeatedly sought to block his execution on the grounds that he is intellectually disabled, arguing that would violate the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

The Vatican’s envoy to the United States sent a letter to the governor on behalf of Pope Francis last week urging him to halt the execution.

“This request is not based upon the facts and circumstances of his crimes; who could not argue that grave crimes such as his deserve grave punishments,” said the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.

“Nor is this request based solely upon Mr Johnson’s doubtful intellectual capacity. Rather His Holiness wishes to place before you the simple fact of Mr Johnson’s humanity and the sacredness of all human life,” he said.

In a filing with the US Supreme Court, Johnson’s attorneys said he averaged scores of 67 on IQ tests, the range of intellectual disability.

They said his mother and a brother were intellectually disabled, and Johnson was born with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

“Mr Johnson was held back twice in second and third grade because of his intellectual shortcomings,” they said, and dropped out of school after a second attempt at ninth grade.

But yesterday the US high court denied Johnson’s attorneys’ motion for a stay of execution.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Two Democratic members of the House of Representatives from Missouri, Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver, also issued an appeal for clemency, saying Johnson’s execution “would be a grave act of injustice.”

“Killing those who lack the intellectual ability to conform their behavior to the law is morally and legally unconscionable,” they said in a statement.

“Like slavery and lynching did before it, the death penalty perpetuates cycles of trauma, violence and state-sanctioned murder in Black and brown communities.”

“This wasn’t justice. This was cruelty,” Bush tweeted after the execution was confirmed, and called to abolish the death penalty.

Johnson was convicted of killing three convenience store employees – Mary Bratcher, Mabel Scruggs and Fred Jones – while robbing the store to get money to buy drugs.

© AFP 2021