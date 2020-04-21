This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to sexual assault of two more victims

The Dublin man is currently serving a prison sentence for a previous rape and sexual assault conviction.

By Declan Brennan Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 9,428 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080253
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A CONVICTED CHILD abuser has pleaded guilty to sexual assaults on two more victims.

The Dublin man, who cannot be identified to protect the anonymity of the victims, is already serving a prison sentence for the repeated and prolonged sexual abuse of a teenage boy on dates between 2009 and 2015.

He was jailed in December 2017 after he pleaded guilty to this offending and to the sexual assault, in 2015, of a second teenage boy.

At the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, the man, who is aged in his 50s, entered guilty pleas to five counts of sexual assault against two victims at named locations in the city.

He admitted sexually assaulting the first victim, an underage girl, by kissing her with force and by grabbing her bottom. These offences took place on unknown dates sometime in mid 2014.

The man admitted assaulting the second victim by grabbing her bottom, placing a hand on her bottom and kissing her neck. These three offences took place on unknown dates between July 2011 and July 2012.

Judge Karen O’Connor remanded the man in continuing custody on this matter to 29 June, 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie