Man charged over incident where two men were shot at takeaway in early hours of New Years' Day

A MAN IN his 40s was due to appear in court this morning, charged in relation to a shooting incident in north Dublin in the early hours of New Years’ Day.

This man and another in his 50s were arrested yesterday over the shooting, which took place at a take away at the Edenmore Shopping Centre in Coolock at 12.22am on Tuesday 1 January.

Two male staff members received gunshot wounds in the incident.

Gardaí investigating the case arrested the two men on the north side of Dublin, and detained them under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The man in his 40s was due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Parkgate Street, Dublin 8 at 10.30am this morning.

The second man currently remains in garda custody.

