GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING AN aggravated burglary in Cork last month have arrested two men in their 20s.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 20 January at a house in Lotamore in Cork city.

It’s understood a man was doused with petrol and set alight in the incident.

Gardaí said the men arrested this morning are currently being held at Gurranabraher and Mayfield Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.