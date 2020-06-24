This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Man (40s) arrested over assault and robbery in Cork city park

A man received stab wounds to the leg and had a bottle of vodka stolen during the assault.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 11:46 AM
45 minutes ago 2,430 Views 2 Comments
Bishop Lucey Park in Cork city.
Image: Google Street View
Bishop Lucey Park in Cork city.
Bishop Lucey Park in Cork city.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 40s over a robbery and assault in a Cork city park yesterday afternoon. 

At around 2pm, a man was sitting on a bench in Bishop Lucey Park when he was approached by three men. 

One of the group assaulted the man and stole a bottle of vodka from his bag.

The man was brought to Mercy Hospital with an apparent stab wound to the leg and was discharged later that evening. 

A description of the man was circulated and gardaí from Anglesea Street apprehended a man in his 40s a short time later.

A knife and a bottle of vodka were recovered. 

He is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was Bishop Lucey Park around 2pm yesterday and who may have seen the incident to contact them at Anglesea Street on 021 452 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Read next:

