Man (40s) arrested over assault and robbery in Cork city park

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 40s over a robbery and assault in a Cork city park yesterday afternoon.

At around 2pm, a man was sitting on a bench in Bishop Lucey Park when he was approached by three men.

One of the group assaulted the man and stole a bottle of vodka from his bag.

The man was brought to Mercy Hospital with an apparent stab wound to the leg and was discharged later that evening.

A description of the man was circulated and gardaí from Anglesea Street apprehended a man in his 40s a short time later.

A knife and a bottle of vodka were recovered.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was Bishop Lucey Park around 2pm yesterday and who may have seen the incident to contact them at Anglesea Street on 021 452 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.