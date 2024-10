CORK CITY COUNCIL has voted to ban Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as his government colleagues, from Cork City in light of the war crimes committed by the state.

The idea was met with mixed reactions from councillors, some of whom expressed concern that such a move would impact positive diplomatic relations with future Israeli governments.

The motion tonight comes as the Attorney General updated the three coalition leaders on legal issues surrounding the Occupied Territories Bill this evening.

Taoiseach Simon Harris had previously ordered a review on trade with Israel, in light of the decision by the International Court of Justice to label Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories illegal.

A government spokesperson said: “The ICJ July opinion creates new context for the examination of this issue. Formal advices will be presented to Government next week.”

Tonight’s motion at Cork City Council seeks to “ban any future entry to Cork City by the Prime Minister of Israel, the President of Israel or any member of the Israeli Government including its ambassadors for as long as illegal occupation of Palestine and bordering countries continues and war crimes are being perpetrated by the Israeli State”.

Labour Councillor Peter Horgan, who proposed the ban, told The Journal in advance of today’s council meeting that he hopes the move will inspire other cities in Ireland and abroad to adopt the same policy with the aim of sending a message to Israel and its allies.

He acknowledged that Netanyahu and his colleagues will likely not see or hear of the motion, but Horgan feels it’s important for the Council to continue to voice its condemnation of Israel’s actions.

It’s hard to shame the devil, but maybe we can shame people who are supporting the devil.

He said he wants Israel to be “internationally isolated” the same way South Africa was when countries united against the Apartheid state.

According to Horgan, Israel “isn’t at war”. “It’s just killing people.”

“Israel has no peace plan. They just want to scorch the earth.”

Israel has occupied Palestine, which includes the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, since the Six-Day War in 1967.

Around 700,000 Israeli settlers live in around 150 settlements that have been built in the occupied West Bank since 1967; the settlements are considered illegal under international law and were declared as such by the International Court of Justice in July.

The motion to ban Netanyahu, his Cabinet and his ambassadors from Cork was passed 14 to eight, with two abstentions.

Pro-Palestinian protestors had interrupted the meeting but were subsequently asked to leave.

Future diplomatic relations

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Sheehan expressed concern at the wording of the motion, that would also prohibit, unless a reversal of the policy, any future leaders of the Israel State from entering the county.

“On the basis of this motion, we’re saying that we should really have no diplomatic relationships with any Israeli government, let in mind the one that currently exists, of which I certainly no fan,” he said.

“If we pass a motion as this and there is a different Israeli government, are we saying that one maybe more amenable to a two state solution, are we saying that we wouldn’t have any engagement with them until that solution would take hold?”

Similarly, Independent Councillor Albert Deasy, who believes in Israel’s right to exist, said “jaw jaw” – maintaining diplomatic relations – is essential.

He asked whether the Council would apply the same rule to all states that have ever committed war crimes.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Terry Shannon said that, as Netanyahu “will be out of office at some stage”, space should be given for Cork’s relationship with Israel to change.

“Israel, whether we like it or not, is a democracy. We might not like what they vote for, but there will be an Israeli general election and, please God, [Netanyahu] will be voted out,” he said.

“I’m not aware that Netanyahu is on his way here at any stage any time soon, or any [Israeli] government minister. But the very idea that we would now start restricting ambassadors … where do you end?

“I’m sure most of us have different issues about different governments and different ambassadors.”

Tonight the Council, less Fianna Fáil councillors, agreed to support the Occupied Territories Bill, which seeks to prevent Ireland from trading in goods and services imported from Israeli-occupied territories.