GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED three firearms and ammunition in a “coordinated operation” in Cork today.

The raids took place in north Co Cork in the towns of Mallow and Charleville under warrants and involved over 60 gardaí from various divisions.

The weapons will be subject to analysis by the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau.

One of the guns found by gardaí

Three men, aged in their 60s, 30s and 20s, were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at a Garda Station in the Southern Region, a Garda spokesperson said.

The operation involved Gardaí from the Armed Support Unit, the Air Support Unit, Cork County Serious Crime Unit, Limerick County Serious Crime Unit, the Divisional Search Unit, members from the Cork North West Community Engagement area, personnel from the Dog Unit and the Scenes of Crime Unit.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.