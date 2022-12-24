90-year-old man dies in Cork house fire

A 90-YEAR-OLD man has died in a fire which broke out in a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The body of the pensioner, who lived alone, was recovered from the semi-detached home at the The Court in Waterpark earlier today following the blaze. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Neighbours raised the alarm at about 9pm yesterday and several units of Cork City and County Fire Brigade attended at the scene. Firefighters used an aerial support platform in order to stop the blaze from spreading to the adjoining property.

We currently have several crews including our Aerial Ladder Platform supporting @CorkCountyFire in attendance at a fire in Carrigaline - please use caution in the area ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/4Ytw1cFlpi — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) December 23, 2022

An investigation will be carried out as to the cause of the fire. However, it is not being treated as suspicious.

A file on the death will be prepared for the Coroner in Cork.