Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 24 December 2022 Dublin: 10°C
# RIP
90-year-old man dies in Cork house fire
The body of the pensioner, who lived alone, was recovered from the semi-detached home in Carrigaline.
4.1k
0
1 hour ago

A 90-YEAR-OLD man has died in a fire which broke out in a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

The body of the pensioner, who lived alone, was recovered from the semi-detached home at the The Court in Waterpark earlier today following the blaze. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will take place.

Neighbours raised the alarm at about 9pm yesterday and several units of Cork City and County Fire Brigade attended at the scene. Firefighters used an aerial support platform in order to stop the blaze from spreading to the adjoining property.

An investigation will be carried out as to the cause of the fire. However, it is not being treated as suspicious.

A file on the death will be prepared for the Coroner in Cork.

Author
Olivia Kelleher
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     