FOR SEVERAL MONTHS The Jack Lynch Tunnel has closed at night during the week and it has now emerged that will happen for the “next few years” as critical systems are modernised inside the structure under the River Lee estuary.

The 600 metre long road tunnel links the M8 motorway and industrial heartland of Little Island with the N40 southern ring road which begins in the suburb of Mahon. it links traffic coming from the western counties such as to the east.

The tunnel is named after former Cork born Taoiseach Jack Lynch and was opened in 1999 – figures show it has removed an estimated 40,000 car journeys out of the city.

It is an “immersed tube tunnel” meaning that the sections were sunk into place and then connected before the water was pumped out. It is a key part of Cork infrastructure and enables traffic volumes to be dramatically lower as before cars and heavy goods vehicles would have had to travel through the city centre.

For the last several months the tunnel has seen regular closures from 9pm at night with traffic directed back into the city.

It is understood that electrical systems are proving particularly challenging and to do it safely the tunnel must be closed during it.

Sean O’Neill of Transport Infrastructure Ireland explained it was all part of a major modernisation project to bring the 25 year old facility into the current international best practice level.

“The Jack Lynch Tunnel turned 25 years old in 2024, the number of key tunnel systems that require to be replaced has significantly increased over the past few years,” he said.

Routine tunnel maintenance closures take place over two to three days typically, every three months, but additional tunnel closures were required in 2023 and 2024 for major tunnel projects and to facilitate works as part of the Dunkettle Interchange Upgrade Scheme.

O’Neill said in addition to that there are also “several asset renewal projects” currently in progress at Jack Lynch tunnel which involve replacing or upgrading major systems in the tunnel such as CCTV, electrical substation infrastructure and various other minor projects works.

“We anticipate that there will be some additional closures at Jack Lynch Tunnel for the next few years while key tunnel systems are being replaced or upgraded.

“All this work is part and parcel of keeping the Jack Lynch Tunnel fully up to date with all modern equipment to maintain optimal functionality,” he added.

O’Neill said tunnel closure details were available online, social media and on information displays close to the facility.