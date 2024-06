FINE GAEL HAS apologised for using a rap song made by the Cork kids from the Kabin Crew in one of their campaign videos without asking for permission.

The song “The Spark”, which has become a global hit on social media platforms and in particular TikTok, was used in a video that showed shots of Taoiseach Simon Harris and Fine Gael election candidates in quick succession.

Fine Gael today said that the usage of the song without permission was “wrong” and “shouldn’t have occurred”, the party also said they will be making a donation to the Kabin Crew or to a charity of the not-for-profit’s choice.

The Spark was created by youth rap initiative Rhyme Island ahead of Cruinniú na nÓg, and the video and song were created with the help of Cork producer GMCBeats and The Kabin Studio, a not-for-profit outfit based in Knocknaheeny, Cork that helps local children to express themselves and make music.

The Kabin Studio took issue with Fine Gael using the song, and not crediting the kids who performed it to boot.

“At last credit the kids who performed this track. Whoever created this video and made the social media post should know this. Not comfortable with it being used for political means,” The Kabin Studio said on social media.

It followed up by asking the party to “cease all usage with immediate effect”.

Today, a Fine Gael spokesperson said: “We wish to sincerely apologise to all at the Kabin Crew and the Kabin Studio for not seeking permission to use their music. It was wrong and should not have occurred.

“We will be making a donation to the Kabin Studio to support their great work, or in lieu of this, to a charity of their choice.

“The Kabin Crew are an immensely talented group who produce great music, including the track of the Summer.

“They are a credit to all in their community and are great ambassadors for Cork city. Keep up the great work at the Kabin Studio,” they added.