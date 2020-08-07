This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Engineers to begin identifying possible routes for Cork's new Luas line

Retail, education and industry hotspots have been identified as potential locations for stops on the new Cork Luas line.

By Lauren Boland Friday 7 Aug 2020, 4:12 PM
50 minutes ago 4,842 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170394
Image: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde
Image: Shutterstock/Madrugada Verde

ROUTE OPTIONS FOR the new Cork Luas line to link stops across Cork city are to be identified by an Ireland-based engineering company.

Jacobs Engineering Ireland has been awarded the contract to identify possible routes and develop designs for the new Luas line.

The proposed line would run from Ballincollig and Mahon Point, stretching to the east and west of Cork city.

Retail, education and industry hotspots have been identified as potential locations for stops, including Cork Science and Innovation Park, Cork University Hospital, the city centre, and the north and south docklands.

Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork are also included in the list of proposed stops.

The engineers will consider potential route options to link the stops together along the new line.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, a spokesperson for the Cork Luas project said that the route will consider areas of demand for transport.

“As part of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy that was developed, it’s identified the route along which there would be demand and the optimum route for that, and that incorporates the stops mentioned.”  

It is not expected that work on the beginning stages of the project to develop the new Cork Luas line will be significantly affected by Covid-19.

“At the moment, there’s nothing forseen on that side of things,” the spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The NTA [National Transport Authority] was down in a meeting in Cork a number of weeks ago to discuss the strategy and its rollout.”

NTA Chief Executive Anne Graham said that Cork City Council members showed “overwhelming support” for the Cork Metropolitan Transport Strategy, which includes the plan for the new Cork Luas.

“It was also clear to us that if the Strategy is to remain a credible document in the eyes of people in Cork, it is essential that progress is made on the delivery of the key elements, sooner rather than later,” Graham said.

Public transport use around the country has slowed over the last few months due to the impact of Covid-19 and restrictions on movement.

In Dublin, passenger trips on the Luas dropped from 914,000 in the first week of March to under 100,000 trips a week between 30 March and 18 May, hitting a low in April with just 49,000 trips taken in one week in the middle of the month.      

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie