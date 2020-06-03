Man dies in road crash in Cork

A MAN HAS died in a crash in Cork this evening.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 6.15pm today.

The incident took place this evening on the N55 near Ballygroman Upper.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the collision, with forensic investigators currently at the site of the crash.

The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.