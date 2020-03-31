This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Garda investigation launched after man stabbed at Cork bus stop this morning

The victim received multiple stab wounds at around 7.45am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 11:28 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5062537
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following a stabbing incident in Bandon, Cork this morning. 

Gardaí said a man in his 20s received multiple stab wounds at a bus stop in the Glasslynn Road area of Bandon at around 7.45am.

The victim was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance. His condition is described as serious but stable.

A garda spokesman said: “A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this assault to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”

