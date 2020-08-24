Teenagers praised for rescuing man off Cork coast

FIVE TEENAGERS HAVE been praised as heroes after rescuing a man who was left clinging to a buoy off the coast of Cork.

The Crosshaven RNLI have praised five teenagers who helped rescue the man and brought him to Fountainstown beach yesterday evening.

The teenagers were out on the sea in a rib when they responded to a pan-pan radio alert.

The man’s son had made his own away to safety and was cared for by the Coast Guard while his father was being rescued.

The pair were brought to Cork University Hospital for a check-up by a rescue helicopter.

The teenagers, three of whom have family connections to the local RNLI, have been hailed for their efforts.

A statement from Crosshaven RNLI said that the teenagers had acted “professionally and swiftly”.

“Our future is safe in their hands.”