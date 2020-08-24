This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 24 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenagers praised for rescuing man off Cork coast

Crosshaven RNLI have praised five teenagers who helped rescue the man.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 24 Aug 2020, 7:34 AM
27 minutes ago 3,357 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5184162
Image: RNLI
Image: RNLI

FIVE TEENAGERS HAVE been praised as heroes after rescuing a man who was left clinging to a buoy off the coast of Cork. 

The Crosshaven RNLI have praised five teenagers who helped rescue the man and brought him to Fountainstown beach yesterday evening. 

The teenagers were out on the sea in a rib when they responded to a pan-pan radio alert. 

The man’s son had made his own away to safety and was cared for by the Coast Guard while his father was being rescued. 

The pair were brought to Cork University Hospital for a check-up by a rescue helicopter. 

The teenagers, three of whom have family connections to the local RNLI, have been hailed for their efforts. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A statement from Crosshaven RNLI said that the teenagers had acted “professionally and swiftly”.

“Our future is safe in their hands.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie