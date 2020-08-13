This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 13 August, 2020
Coronavirus: No new deaths and 92 more cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials have given an update on national situation as well as local outbreaks in the Midlands.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 13 Aug 2020, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 79,446 Views 130 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE said no new deaths have been recorded relating to Covid-19.

The Department of Health confirmed 92 new cases this evening. 

There have now been a total of 26,929 cases here, and 1,774 deaths of patients diagnosed with the disease. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 43 are men / 48 are women
  • 72% are under 45 years of age
  • 43 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 12 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 24 in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 8 in Limerick, 6 in Carlow, 6 in Kilkenny, 5 in Meath, 5 in Clare, and remaining 14 cases are in Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Monaghan, Offaly, Waterford and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer said: “We expected that this week the daily figures we report would rise and fall. NPHET is closely monitoring all trends, patterns and changes in the data, including not just case numbers but locations, age groups, and sources of transmission.

“We are asking those in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to hold firm and stay with us in the measures introduced last weekend. As today’s figures show, cases are also occurring in several other counties around the country. This is still about a united, whole of country approach. The only way we can effectively suppress Covid-19 across Ireland in the long term is if we act together to protect each other.

“Individual actions break the chains of transmission of this virus. Avoiding crowded places, limiting your social contacts, working from home where possible, not attending house parties, keeping 2 metre distance, washing your hands and wearing a face covering – all of these safe behaviours matter, and all of them add up to make a significant difference.”

