Dublin: 10°C Saturday 17 October 2020
Coronavirus: 8 deaths (including 3 from before October) and 1,276 new cases confirmed

The total number of cases now stands at 48,678.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 5:59 PM
46 minutes ago 59,470 Views 166 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5236341
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 1,276 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 48,678.

There have been eight additional deaths reported by the Department of Health today – 5 of which occurred in October, 2 in September, and 1 in June.

The total number of people who have died has now reached 1,849.

Of the cases confirmed today, 644 are men and 631 are women.

The highest number of cases is in Dublin, where 278 cases have been confirmed.

There have been 149 cases reported in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and 554 cases across the other 21 counties.

69% of the new cases are among people under age 45, and the median age of individuals with a newly reported case of Covid-19 is 31.

As of 2pm today, there are 260 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 30 in ICU.

An additional 12 hospitalisations have been made in the last 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 231.6 per 100,000.

The three coalition party leaders, along with the Ministers for Health, Finance, and Public Expenditure, are meeting this evening to discuss whether Ireland should adopt Level 5 restrictions following a recommendation from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET has issued advice that the government moves Ireland into Level 5 for the second time in two weeks.

If NPHET’s advice is followed, the Level 5 restrictions would last for a six week period. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, along with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and Professor Philip Nolan, were called to government buildings to make a presentation to the ministers meeting today.

Cabinet would need to meet before a final decision to move to a new level is taken, but there are no current plans for Cabinet to meet today.

Under Level 5 restrictions, most social activities would be stopped or significantly limited.

In Northern Ireland, two deaths and 1,031 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today.

Schools in Northern Ireland are closing for the next two weeks in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, with pubs and restaurants closed for four weeks except for take-away and delivery services.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

