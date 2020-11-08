Coronavirus: Two deaths and 542 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 542 more cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 65,394.

In its latest update this afternoon, the Department of Health confirmed that an additional two people have died with Covid-19.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,947.

Of the cases confirmed today, 277 are among men and 264 are among women.

64% of the cases are in people under the age of 45, and the median age of the individuals with a case notified in today’s figures is 35.

181 of the cases are in Dublin, 59 are in Donegal, 50 are in Limerick, 36 are in Cork, 25 are in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 patients with Covid-19 are hospitalized, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 more people with Covid-19 have been hospitalised in the past 24 hours.

The national 14-day incidence rate currently stands at 175.5 per 100,000.

The highest 14-day incidence rate is currently in Donegal, where the rate is 295.2 per 100,000.

Leitrim, which reported fewer than five cases in the last 24 hours, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate at just 34.3 per 100,000.

Three cases that were previously confirmed cases been denotified following the validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Center, which is reflected in the total of 65,349.

Yesterday, health officials confirmed five more deaths and 335 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that the “commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended”.

“This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport,” Holohan said.

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks,” he said.

“I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have Covid-19 from spreading it to another person.”

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”