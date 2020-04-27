This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 1 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Majority of people back easing of Covid-19 restriction on movement, according to new survey

A significant portion of people also backed the removal of limitations on group gatherings.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 27 Apr 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 9,041 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084274
Dorset Street in Dublin on Saturday.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Dorset Street in Dublin on Saturday.
Dorset Street in Dublin on Saturday.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A NEW SURVEY of 35,000 people has found that 50% of people back the lifting of the 2km restriction on movement. 

The survey, carried out by staff at Dublin City University and NUI Galway, found that the restriction on non-essential travel beyond 2km – introduced at the end of March – is the measure most people would like to see removed. 

The government has said that it is hoping to ease some of the restrictions on the 5 May. 

Over the weekend, health minister Simon Harris warned that there won’t be a “big bang moment” when restrictions are removed. 

The survey also found that 37% of people would like to see the removal of limitations on small group gatherings. 

The figures come from the Corona Citizens’ Science Study, a survey carried out by researchers at DCU, NUIG and the Insight Centre for Data Analytics in Galway currently studying the impact of the pandemic on Irish life. 

The government is currently working on a phased roadmap for how restrictions could be lifted. Such an approach is also likely to be accompanied by a significant increase in testing capacity

The study found support too for returning to school and work, as well as the re-opening of shops, pubs and restaurants, which was backed by 48% of people. 

Medical appointments

Experts expressed concern at the finding that 32% of people had postponed medical treatments or check-ups.

While 55% of this was because the patient’s healthcare professional was not seeing patients at the moment, 39% said that they didn’t want to add extra pressure to the health service, while 26% of people were worried about the risk of catching Covid-19. 

“Important treatment is being delayed, and there will need to be a clear path to fixing this before queues in our healthcare system become intolerable,” said DCU’s Prof Antony Staines, an expert in health systems. 

Related Reads

20.04.20 Further coronavirus waves likely without 'new approach' after this cycle
20.04.20 'There does seem to be an increase in traffic': Don't let complacency scupper progress, Taoiseach warns

This concern was echoed by Dr Akke Vellinga, an epidemiologist at NUIG. “The postponement of GP appointments in particular is worrisome, and people should not put off calling their GP when they are worried about something,” she said. 

The survey found that 41% of people had routine examinations postponed, while 48% had a consultation with a GP delayed. 

A further 14% had a hospital medical examination postponed, while for 6% an operation had been postponed.

The survey, the second phase of the study, was carried out anonymously online and ran on 22 April. 

“We also see people beginning to think about life after lock-down, and making realistic suggestions for gradual easing of the restrictions. Irish people have made huge sacrifices to bring this disease under some control, which we needed to do before we could move on,” Staines said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie