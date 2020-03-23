Covid-19 death toll in Europe passes 10,000

THE DEATH TOLL from the coronavirus pandemic passed has 10,000 people in Europe.

A total of 10,058 people have died in Europe, the majority in worst-hit Italy which has recorded 6,077 deaths, Spain with 2,182 and France with 860. Europe has detected 184,138 cases and is now the continent where the virus is spreading most quickly.

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.

In Spain, the coronavirus death toll surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours. The death rate showed a 27% increase on the figures released a day earlier.

Despite an unprecedented national lockdown which was put in place on 14 March, the number of deaths and infections have spiralled in Spain, with the figures growing as the country steps up its capacity for testing.

And the lockdown, which was initially put in place for two weeks, will be extended until 11 April to try to curb the spread, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said — in a measure which will be put to parliament tomorrow.

In Italy, there was a second a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections despite 601 people passing away in the past 24 hours. That number is less than the highest recorded figure anywhere of 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday.

The number of new declared infections fell from 6,557 on Saturday to 4,789 today.

The top medical officer for Milan’s devastated Lombardy region appeared on television smiling for the first time in many weeks.

“We cannot declare victory just yet,” Giulio Gallera said. “But there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

In France, the virus killed another 186 people, the health minister said today, bringing the death toll in the country to 860.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that 19,856 people had been registered as testing positive for the virus in France, with a total of 8,675 hospitalised of whom 2,082 people are in intensive care.

Officials believe that the published number of those infected largely underestimates the real figure, as only those showing severe symptoms are usually tested.

France has been in lockdown for almost week, with only essential trips outside allowed, in a bid to halt the acceleration of the virus’ spread.

“We all hope this confinement will have a strong, visible impact soon on the coronavirus. We all know that this confinement is essential,” Veran said.

“It is a difficult situation. But we are not losing hope,” he added.

The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,146, according to a tally completed by AFP.

More than 361,510 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

To date, there have been six deaths and 1,125 cases in Ireland.

© – AFP 2020