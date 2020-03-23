This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Covid-19 death toll in Europe passes 10,000

A total of 10,058 people with the novel coronavirus have died in Europe.

By AFP Monday 23 Mar 2020, 8:03 PM
28 minutes ago 6,408 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5055370
A runner near the Tempty Trocadero esplanade in Paris.
Image: Lafargue Raphael/PA Images
A runner near the Tempty Trocadero esplanade in Paris.
A runner near the Tempty Trocadero esplanade in Paris.
Image: Lafargue Raphael/PA Images

THE DEATH TOLL from the coronavirus pandemic passed has 10,000 people in Europe.

A total of 10,058 people have died in Europe, the majority in worst-hit Italy which has recorded 6,077 deaths, Spain with 2,182 and France with 860. Europe has detected 184,138 cases and is now the continent where the virus is spreading most quickly.

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.

In Spain, the coronavirus death toll surged to 2,182 after 462 people died within 24 hours. The death rate showed a 27% increase on the figures released a day earlier.

Despite an unprecedented national lockdown which was put in place on 14 March, the number of deaths and infections have spiralled in Spain, with the figures growing as the country steps up its capacity for testing.

And the lockdown, which was initially put in place for two weeks, will be extended until 11 April to try to curb the spread, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said — in a measure which will be put to parliament tomorrow.

In Italy, there was a second a second successive drop in daily deaths and infections despite 601 people passing away in the past 24 hours. That number is less than the highest recorded figure anywhere of 793 on Saturday to 651 on Sunday. 

The number of new declared infections fell from 6,557 on Saturday to 4,789 today.

The top medical officer for Milan’s devastated Lombardy region appeared on television smiling for the first time in many weeks.

“We cannot declare victory just yet,” Giulio Gallera said. “But there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

In France, the virus killed another 186 people, the health minister said today, bringing the death toll in the country to 860.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that 19,856 people had been registered as testing positive for the virus in France, with a total of 8,675 hospitalised of whom 2,082 people are in intensive care.

Officials believe that the published number of those infected largely underestimates the real figure, as only those showing severe symptoms are usually tested.

France has been in lockdown for almost week, with only essential trips outside allowed, in a bid to halt the acceleration of the virus’ spread.

“We all hope this confinement will have a strong, visible impact soon on the coronavirus. We all know that this confinement is essential,” Veran said.

“It is a difficult situation. But we are not losing hope,” he added.

The number of deaths around the world from the novel coronavirus now stands at 16,146, according to a tally completed by AFP. 

More than 361,510 declared cases have been registered in 174 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. 

To date, there have been six deaths and 1,125 cases in Ireland.

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie