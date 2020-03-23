This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two more deaths and 219 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

Both patients were male and in the east of the country.

By Órla Ryan Monday 23 Mar 2020, 6:05 PM
54 minutes ago 94,440 Views 112 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054704
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH CHIEFS HAVE confirmed a further 219 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,125. 

Two more deaths were also confirmed, meaning six people have died from Covid-19 here. Both patients were male and in the east of the country.

At a press conference at the Department of Health in Dublin this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said, to his knowledge, the males did not have underlying health conditions.

He said the six deaths do not include any healthcare workers, to his knowledge. 

The figures are correct as of 1pm today.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), shows the following:

  • 55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
  • 239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of coronavirus.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and will be conducted twice weekly, reveals the following:

  • 88% of people say they are staying at home, rather than going out
  • 84% of people say they are practicing social distance in a queue
  • 71% of people say they are sitting further apart from others
  • 75% are confident they would know what steps to take if they developed symptoms and 90% know the two most common symptoms (fever and/or cough)

If you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever and cough, the advice is to self-isolate and call your GP who will guide you.

Speaking this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris said new cases of Covid-19 have “fewer close contacts” than before which shows people are making an effort in social distancing

As of yesterday, about 40,000 in Ireland were waiting to have a Covid-19 test. Most people have to wait four to five days for testing but some are waiting longer.

Related Reads

23.03.20 From shaking hands to a potential 'total lockdown': How the UK has rapidly shifted its position on Covid-19
23.03.20 Opinion: Demonising the young, the old or anyone else in society will not help us battle Covid-19
22.03.20 Social distancing: Glendalough upper car park and Sally Gap closed due to 'sheer volume of traffic'

Holohan said testing is being ramped up this week to get through the backlog but that there is a huge demand. “We are on the way to increasing that capacity substantially,” Holohan said. 

He was unable to confirm how long a sample lasts on  a swab after the test is carried out. He said the advice for people who are waiting for tests remains the same, regardless of when the test is done or if it needs to be redone – to self-isolate per the HSE guidelines

There has been some confusion in recent days about whether the test results go to the person who was tested or their GP. Holohan said if the test is arranged by a clinician, the results will go to them first and they will then inform the patient.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Sean Murray 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (112)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie