Two more deaths and 219 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH CHIEFS HAVE confirmed a further 219 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 1,125.

Two more deaths were also confirmed, meaning six people have died from Covid-19 here. Both patients were male and in the east of the country.

At a press conference at the Department of Health in Dublin this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said, to his knowledge, the males did not have underlying health conditions.

He said the six deaths do not include any healthcare workers, to his knowledge.

The figures are correct as of 1pm today.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), shows the following:

55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU

208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 104 cases (12%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of coronavirus.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and will be conducted twice weekly, reveals the following:

88% of people say they are staying at home, rather than going out

84% of people say they are practicing social distance in a queue

71% of people say they are sitting further apart from others

75% are confident they would know what steps to take if they developed symptoms and 90% know the two most common symptoms (fever and/or cough)

If you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever and cough, the advice is to self-isolate and call your GP who will guide you.

Speaking this morning, Health Minister Simon Harris said new cases of Covid-19 have “fewer close contacts” than before which shows people are making an effort in social distancing

As of yesterday, about 40,000 in Ireland were waiting to have a Covid-19 test. Most people have to wait four to five days for testing but some are waiting longer.

Holohan said testing is being ramped up this week to get through the backlog but that there is a huge demand. “We are on the way to increasing that capacity substantially,” Holohan said.

He was unable to confirm how long a sample lasts on a swab after the test is carried out. He said the advice for people who are waiting for tests remains the same, regardless of when the test is done or if it needs to be redone – to self-isolate per the HSE guidelines.

There has been some confusion in recent days about whether the test results go to the person who was tested or their GP. Holohan said if the test is arranged by a clinician, the results will go to them first and they will then inform the patient.

With reporting by Rónán Duffy and Sean Murray