#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

Coronavirus: Four deaths and 744 new cases confirmed in Ireland

There have been 50 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 5:31 PM
39 minutes ago 36,939 Views 58 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311412
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A FURTHER 744 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team has said.

Due to a drop in the number of people seeking Covid-19 tests in the past two days, it’s expected that there are more cases in the community than today’s numbers reflect. 

There have been just 3,364 Covid-19 tests carried out in the previous 24 hours, compared to 105,955 tests in the past 7 days (an average of 15,136 tests a day).

In a statement, NPHET said that a further four people confirmed to have Covid-19 have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 2,204, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 86,129*.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 388 are men, 354 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 246 in Dublin, 131 in Cork, 51 in Limerick, 40 in Wexford, 33 in Donegal and the remaining 243 cases are spread across 19 other counties. 

As of 8am today, 324 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 26 are in ICU. There have been 50 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We have seen a significant increase in the number of hospitalisations in the last two weeks from less than 190 to 324 today. This indicates a deteriorating disease trajectory nationally and is a significant reminder of the severity of this disease.

“There have been further increases across key indicators of Covid-19 right across the country and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated in recent days.

Due to the lower volume of tests being carried out over Christmas Day and yesterday, we believe there are higher levels of disease circulating in the community than today’s reported case numbers reflect. We expect, therefore, to see a large increase in cases reported over the coming days.
If we do not act now to stop the spread of Covid-19, we will not be able to protect those in our society that are most at risk of serious illness or death.

“Stay home, do not visit friends or family unless you are providing essential care and do not have visitors to your home. Follow the public health advice.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Counties 27

Yesterday there was a record 1,296 cases confirmed, with the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warning that community transmission now is as high as it was during the second wave of the disease, before Level 5 restrictions were imposed for six weeks.

The first delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 arrived in Ireland yesterday. HSE chief Paul Reid announced this afternoon that Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout would begin on Tuesday, a day earlier than expected

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 9 confirmed cases. 

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (58)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie