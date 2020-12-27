#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 27 December 2020
Advertisement

Paul Reid says Covid-19 vaccine rollout to start on Tuesday instead of Wednesday

Ireland’s inoculation rollout had been expected to begin four days after receiving the vaccine, which medical professionals had questioned.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 1:25 PM
53 minutes ago 13,252 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311403
Image: Photocall Ireland
Image: Photocall Ireland

Updated 11 minutes ago

HSE CHIEF PAUL Reid has said that Covid-19 vaccines will begin to be administered in Ireland on Tuesday – a day earlier than had been expected.

A number of people in the medical profession, including the head of the Medical Council, had questioned why Ireland was waiting four days to administer the Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday, the first batches of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Ireland. 

Reid was asked on RTÉ’s This Week programme as to why Covid-19 vaccines weren’t administered today, and he replied “we want to do this right”.

Earlier, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Ireland might start out slow with its vaccination programme but it will be accelerated as more vaccines come on stream.

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived into Ireland yesterday, but the first vaccinations aren’t scheduled to take place until Wednesday.

When asked about this on Newstalk’s On The Record, Varadkar said he wasn’t sure exactly why Ireland was waiting.

“What I’m told is that it just takes a couple of days to organize things and while you could’ve done a few people, if you like, in the initial days, the authorities thought it was better to start on Wednesday and start it properly,” said Varadkar.

According to Varadkar, Ireland will likely start vaccinations a little bit slower compared to other countries around the world, but the programme will be accelerated as more vaccines are approved by the EU.

A significant reason behind Varadkar’s reasoning is that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine could be approved by the end of January, with Ireland having a significant number of doses preordered.

“We’ve preordered a huge number of them, more so than we did for Pfizer and also that one doesn’t require deep cold-chain. That’s a more normal vaccine that we’d be used to using in GP surgeries and pharmacies that only needs to be refrigerated.

“The kind of scheme that you’re seeing now in the papers looks slow, but it can be accelerated and will be accelerated as those other vaccines come online.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Positivity rates

It comes as HSE CEO Paul Reid says that Ireland has seen a significant increase in testing and tracing volumes.

In a tweet, Reid said that Ireland’s community positivity rate is now at 10%, with close contacts now averaging at 5 people. 

Tweet by @Paul Reid Source: Paul Reid/Twitter

There has also been a significant rise in tracing calls, rising from 10,000 to over 30,000 per week.

“Please review New Year Plans to keep safe,” said Reid.

Updated by Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie