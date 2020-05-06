This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Coronavirus: 37 deaths and 265 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by officials at the Department of Health this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 May 2020, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 54,150 Views 100 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5092655
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed this evening that a further 37 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland. 

A further 265 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 22,248.

The overall death toll from the virus in Ireland is 1,375.

Data compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that, of the 21,908 cases reported as of midnight on Monday, 4 May:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
  • 2,878 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 6,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,734 (49% of all cases), followed by Kildare with 1,289 cases (6%) and Cork with 1,192 cases (5%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

“The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of Covid-19 is recurring epidemic waves interpersed with periods of low-level transmission,” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said.

“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly,” he said. 

“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with Covid-19.”

In Northern Ireland, another 14 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed today, bringing the total number of fatalities there to 418. 

Meanwhile, the broadening of testing criteria for Covid-19 has raised questions about whether Ireland could once again face a major backlog. 

The criteria provided to GPs has now been expanded so that people only need to have a new cough, fever or shortness of breath in order to be eligible for a coronavirus test. 

Officials have already acknowledged that the broader definition will lead to an increased demand on the testing system. 

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (100)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie