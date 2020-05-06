Coronavirus: 37 deaths and 265 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed this evening that a further 37 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

A further 265 cases of Covid-19 have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 22,248.

The overall death toll from the virus in Ireland is 1,375.

Data compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) shows that, of the 21,908 cases reported as of midnight on Monday, 4 May:

57% are female and 43% are male

The median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,878 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 373 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,393 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 10,734 (49% of all cases), followed by Kildare with 1,289 cases (6%) and Cork with 1,192 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 35%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

“The World Health Organization has advised that a likely future scenario in the dynamic of Covid-19 is recurring epidemic waves interpersed with periods of low-level transmission,” Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said.

“This means that when Ireland eases social distancing restrictions, we may have periods of time when the numbers of people infected increases significantly,” he said.

“This is why it is vitally important that easing of social distancing restrictions is accompanied by a high level of adherence to the fundamental, individual behaviours needed to guard against transmission of the virus. We have to adapt our behaviours in order to live safely with Covid-19.”

In Northern Ireland, another 14 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed today, bringing the total number of fatalities there to 418.

Meanwhile, the broadening of testing criteria for Covid-19 has raised questions about whether Ireland could once again face a major backlog.

The criteria provided to GPs has now been expanded so that people only need to have a new cough, fever or shortness of breath in order to be eligible for a coronavirus test.

Officials have already acknowledged that the broader definition will lead to an increased demand on the testing system.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy at the Department of Health