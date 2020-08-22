This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 August, 2020
Coronavirus: Two deaths and 156 new cases in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 22 Aug 2020, 5:34 PM
23 minutes ago 37,909 Views 78 Comments
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that two further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland. 

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,777.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 156 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 27,908.

Of the cases notified today: 

  • 81 are men, 75 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • 68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
  • 15 cases have been identified as community transmission
  • 55 cases are in Dublin, 36 are in Kildare, 12 are in Tipperary, nine are in Limerick, seven are in Kilkenny, six are in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow

“This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than six visitors, from no more than three households, to your home,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

