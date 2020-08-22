Coronavirus: Two deaths and 156 new cases in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that two further people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,777.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 156 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 27,908.

Of the cases notified today:

81 are men, 75 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

68 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

15 cases have been identified as community transmission

55 cases are in Dublin, 36 are in Kildare, 12 are in Tipperary, nine are in Limerick, seven are in Kilkenny, six are in Waterford and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow

“This weekend, if you are having people over, please have no more than six visitors, from no more than three households, to your home,” Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said.

“It is vital that people all across the country follow the public health advice. If you have any symptoms, isolate and contact your GP by phone immediately.”