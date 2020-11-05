Coronavirus: Three deaths and 591 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further three people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have sadly died now stands at 1,933.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 591 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed. There are now a total of 64,046 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Of the Covid- 19 cases notified today:

280 are men / 310 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

120 in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

The department said that there are currently 302 people in hospital and 38 of them are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Holohan said that the Level5 restrictions “have succeeded in reducing community transmission of the disease”.

He said: “A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14-day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19-24-year-old age groups have achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in 2 weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past 5 weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”