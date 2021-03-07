Coronavirus: Three deaths and 525 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 525 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.
In a statement, it said that a further three people confirmed to have Covid-19 had died. Of those deaths, one occurred in March, and one in January.
NPHET said there is one death where the date of death is under investigation.
The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,422, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 223,219.
Of the cases notified today:
- 271 are men / 254 are women
- 74% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties
As of 8am today, 423 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There have also been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (70)