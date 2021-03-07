Coronavirus: Three deaths and 525 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 525 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said this evening.

In a statement, it said that a further three people confirmed to have Covid-19 had died. Of those deaths, one occurred in March, and one in January.

NPHET said there is one death where the date of death is under investigation.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 4,422, and the total number of confirmed cases is now at 223,219.

Of the cases notified today:

271 are men / 254 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties

As of 8am today, 423 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. There have also been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.