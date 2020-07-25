Coronavirus: One death and 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further one person has died from Covid-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,764 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also said 24 new cases have been confirmed. There is now a total of 25,869 confirmed cases here.

The HSE said it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.