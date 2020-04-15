Warning of worst downturn since Great Depression, death toll in Ireland rises above 400: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE NUMBER OF people who’ve died from Covid-19 in Ireland has exceeded 400, after the largest daily increase in the death toll here so far.

Yesterday evening, the Department of Health confirmed that 41 more people had sadly died of the coronavirus here, with 11,429 cases of the virus now confirmed.

Just a few hours prior, a dire warning from the International Monetary Fund said that the world’s economy is likely to experience its worst downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

It predicts the Eurozone’s economy could contract by 7.5% this year, with Ireland’s economy contracting by 6.8%.

More positively, however, it also says Ireland’s economy can bounce back next year despite unemployment reaching around 12% in 2020.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump has suspended funding to the World Health Organization and rejected claims he’s acting “like a king” over his plans to reopen States.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

US President Donald Trump has said he has ordered that funding be suspended to the World Health Organization, citing a failure to call out China’s lack of transparency as a reason. In January, Trump himself had praised China for its transparency in response to the virus.

Trump also said lockdown US states could reopen soon, comparing some governors to traitorous sailors from the film Mutiny on the Bounty.

The US also recorded its highest daily death toll of 2,228 yesterday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The IMF said yesterday that the world is “very likely” to experience its worst recession in 90 years.

A 99-year-old British war veteran who challenged himself to walk 100 lengths of his garden has raised more than £3 million for the NHS.

Danish schools are beginning to reopen today following a month-long closure.

An Australian man who reportedly snuck out of quarantine to visit his girlfriend has been jailed for a month and has become the first person to be imprisoned under the country’s lockdown laws.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has taken a pay cut as the virus hits the country’s economy.

Body coach Joe Wicks has claimed a Guinness World Record for his online fitness class, which has trebled in subscribers during the pandemic.

