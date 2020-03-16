This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 March, 2020
Ireland’s biggest daily increase, cabinet sub-committee meeting and European shutdown continues: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s the latest as Ireland begins its first full week of school closures.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 16 Mar 2020, 7:43 AM
40 minutes ago 29,270 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5047419
The HSE's plan aims to 'flatten the curve' of the virus spread.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
The HSE's plan aims to 'flatten the curve' of the virus spread.
The HSE's plan aims to 'flatten the curve' of the virus spread.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

IT WAS CONFIRMED yesterday evening that there are 40 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total number in the Republic to 169.

Eleven new cases had been confirmed in the North earlier, bringing the total number there to 45.

The developments came as the government advised that all pubs across the State should close their doors for a fortnight to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed. The move came after all pubs in Temple Bar had already decided to shut their doors following criticism.  

As European countries bring in even more stringent measures, efforts are underway to ensure Irish people can return home. 

Here are today’s Covid-19 points: 

Here are the main international points: 

  • The UK’s Health Minister confirmed that the government plans to ask people over 70 to self-isolate for up to four months.
  • The head of France’s health service has said the outbreak in the country is doubling every three days and the situation is “deteriorating very fast”.
  • Portugal is to close its border with Spain to tourists for at least a month.
  • Tourism giant TUI is suspending most of its operations. 
  • Anyone entering the White House will have their temperature taken after US President Donald Trump tested negative.
  • Qatar is to bar entry to the country by air to non-Qatari nationals from Wednesday, it does not apply to people in transit who are stopping over. 

