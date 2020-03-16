Ireland’s biggest daily increase, cabinet sub-committee meeting and European shutdown continues: Today's Covid-19 main points

IT WAS CONFIRMED yesterday evening that there are 40 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total number in the Republic to 169.
Eleven new cases had been confirmed in the North earlier, bringing the total number there to 45.
The developments came as the government advised that all pubs across the State should close their doors for a fortnight to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed. The move came after all pubs in Temple Bar had already decided to shut their doors following criticism.
As European countries bring in even more stringent measures, efforts are underway to ensure Irish people can return home.
Here are today’s Covid-19 points:
- 40 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team, bringing total number in the Republic to 169.
- With 11 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland, the total number on the island of Ireland is 214.
- The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is set to meet again today.
- GPs can order coronavirus tests online from today.
- Health Minister Simon Harris advised that all pubs should close until at least 29 March. Publican groups have said their members should follow the advice.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had earlier suggested that special powers could be sought from the Oireachtas to enforce closures.
- There is concern about Irish holidaymakers in Spain being unable to return home, with an exodus from the country expected in the coming days.
- Debunked: The HSE has said that a viral message being shared in Ireland about the effects of anti-inflammatory drugs is false.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also urged people to “seek information only from trusted sources”.
- The Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed yesterday evening that one of its members tested positive for the virus.
- Staff at the Irish Times are to work from home for 48 hours following a confirmed case among its staff.
- The Intensive Care Society of Ireland has said that while there are currently 500 ventilators available, there is not 500 ventilator beds.
Here are the main international points:
- The UK’s Health Minister confirmed that the government plans to ask people over 70 to self-isolate for up to four months.
- The head of France’s health service has said the outbreak in the country is doubling every three days and the situation is “deteriorating very fast”.
- Portugal is to close its border with Spain to tourists for at least a month.
- Tourism giant TUI is suspending most of its operations.
- Anyone entering the White House will have their temperature taken after US President Donald Trump tested negative.
- Qatar is to bar entry to the country by air to non-Qatari nationals from Wednesday, it does not apply to people in transit who are stopping over.
COMMENTS (23)