Ireland’s biggest daily increase, cabinet sub-committee meeting and European shutdown continues: Today's Covid-19 main points

The HSE's plan aims to 'flatten the curve' of the virus spread.

IT WAS CONFIRMED yesterday evening that there are 40 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland, bringing the total number in the Republic to 169.

Eleven new cases had been confirmed in the North earlier, bringing the total number there to 45.

The developments came as the government advised that all pubs across the State should close their doors for a fortnight to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed. The move came after all pubs in Temple Bar had already decided to shut their doors following criticism.

As European countries bring in even more stringent measures, efforts are underway to ensure Irish people can return home.

Here are today’s Covid-19 points:

Here are the main international points: