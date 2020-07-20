Coronavirus: No new deaths and 6 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed there have been no new deaths of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 and there are 6 new cases of the disease in Ireland.

There have been 25,766 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland since the start of the pandemic and 1,753 people have died.

Over the past 14 days the total number of confirmed cases notified to the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC) is 270. The median age of those cases is 34 and 69% of these cases were under 45 years of age.

During those two weeks 20 counties reported new cases, with 55% in Dublin, 10% in Kildare and 6% in Cork. 21% of these cases were travel related.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronany Glynn this evening said there are outbreaks now in a range of work settings, including construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets.

“We can’t underestimate how quickly clusters develop. We have come so far together but we need to stay vigilant to prevent a resurgence across the whole country in the coming weeks.”

He also urged everyone to wear a face covering in healthcare settings and when shopping.