Monday 16 August 2021
Coronavirus: 1,558 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health announced the figures this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Aug 2021, 5:59 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,558 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of midnight, 262 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 51 in ICU, according to the Department of Health.

Yesterday, there were 1,758 cases, 248 in hospital and 48 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly – 15 deaths were confirmed on 11 August, and the total number to date is 5,059.

Chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan there is now a very high level of disease circulating in the community.

“The Delta variant has enabled Covid-19 to regain a foothold in Ireland, which puts us all at risk as social contacts and mobility increase. We are closely monitoring the spread of the virus with some concern.

“Vaccines will help us turn the tide, but we are not there yet. We need to give vaccines the time and space to build up levels of protection across all demographics so that we can continue to progress the re-opening of all sectors of society and our economy.”

Dr Holohan urged people to get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine is offered. He also said that it is very important that people receive their second dose of vaccine as soon as they are called to do so.

 ”I am asking people to be cautious and to closely follow public health advice over the coming weeks, in particular in the run-up to schools reopening in September, ” he added.

